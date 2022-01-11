LifePoint leader named new president of mountain division

Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health has named William Haugh president of the health system's mountain division, effective Jan. 31.

He succeeds Robert Wampler, who transitioned out of the role at the end of 2021, a news release said.

Mr. Haugh has held leadership roles at four LifePoint hospitals since joining the health system in 2007. He most recently served as CEO of Georgetown Community Hospital since 2012. In 2018, he took on the additional role of market president for LifePoint's Central Kentucky division.

His new role will include oversight of 18 hospital campuses located in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee and Texas, the news release said.

Mr. Haugh made Becker's list of "50 healthcare leaders under 40" twice, and he received LifePoint's CEO of the Year award in 2015.