Future Mercy CEO announces senior leadership team: 6 things to know

Steve Mackin, who will become president and CEO of St. Louis-based Mercy health system on April 1, has announced his senior leadership team.

Six things to know:

1. Shannon Sock has been appointed COO and chief strategist. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Sock has led multiple projects at Mercy, including the creation of its supply chain operating system and the implementation of its electronic health record, a Jan. 12 news release shared with Becker's said.

2. John Mohart, MD, a practicing cardiologist, is the first physician to be named president of Mercy Communities and will lead hospital operations across multiple states.

3. Cheryl Matejka has been named senior vice president and CFO, a role previously held by Mr. Sock. Ms. Matejka has held multiple leadership roles at Mercy since 2006.

4. Dave Thompson has been appointed senior vice president of strategic integration and will help facilitate Mercy's value-based care efforts, according to the news release.

5. Ajay Pathak will serve as senior vice president and chief strategic ventures officer. He led Mercy's acquisition of the Dierbergs supermarket chain's pharmacy operations and the Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care joint venture.

6. Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Jeff Ciaramita, MD, Gavin Helton, MD, Joe Kelly, Kevin Minder, PhD, Betty Jo Rocchio, DNP, CRNA, and Phil Wheeler will remain in their current senior leadership positions, the news release said.