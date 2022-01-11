Former Randolph Health CEO joins Cone Health as hospital president

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has appointed Angie Orth president of Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

Ms. Orth had been serving in the role in an interim capacity since August 2021, a Jan. 10 news release said.

"Running a rural hospital is different than running an urban one, and Angie has shown an ability to perform in that challenging environment," said Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle, MD.

Ms. Orth became the CEO of Asheboro, N.C.-based Randolph Health in 2018. During her tenure, the hospital was sold to Roanoke, Va.-based American Healthcare Systems for $18.5 million following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in March 2020.

Ms. Orth previously held several leadership roles with Cone Health between 1983 and 2007, including as site administrator for Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, the news release said. She also worked as a cashier at Moses Cone Hospital while in high school and college.