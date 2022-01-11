Stanford Health Care names new board chair

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care has named Silicon Valley entrepreneur Marc Jones board chair.

Mr. Jones, chair and CEO of Aeris Communications, previously served as vice chair of Stanford Health Care's board.

"Marc's keen intellect and strategic perspective have been invaluable to guiding Stanford Health Care through an unprecedented period," David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care, said in a Jan. 10 news release. "More than that, he has a deep understanding of our community and is passionately committed to our mission of delivering high-quality, high-value patient care and advancing health equity."

Mr. Jones, who succeeds John Levin as board chair, sits on several boards at Stanford, including the Stanford Medicine Catalyst Task Force. He was also a member of the Stanford Medicine Commission on Justice and Equity.

"I'm honored to take on this role at Stanford Health Care," Mr. Jones said. "It is a transformational time for healthcare, with tremendous opportunities to reimagine the clinical environment for our patients and improve health for all."