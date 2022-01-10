Medical City announces new CEO, CNO appointments: 5 things to know

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, part of HCA Healthcare in Nashville, has announced new leadership appointments at two of its facilities.

Five things to know:

1. Jay deVenny has been appointed CEO for Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas.

2. Mr. deVenny has led several key strategic initiatives as chief development officer of Medical City Dallas since October 2016, a news release shared with Becker's said.

3. Jim Boyle, MSN, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer for Medical City Weatherford (Texas), effective Jan. 10.

4. Mr. Boyle most recently served as the assistant chief nursing officer for Medical City Arlington (Texas).

5. During his tenure, he has led several program initiatives, including the hospital's trauma center level II verification and accreditation as a chest pain center and certified cardiac rehabilitation center, a news release said.