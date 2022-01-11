Intermountain names chief supply chain officer

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has appointed Allison Corry chief supply chain officer and vice president of the health system's supply chain organization.

She is the first woman to serve in the role at Intermountain, the health system said in a Jan. 6 news release.

Ms. Corry, who joined Intermountain three years ago, most recently served as the assistant vice president for the supply chain organization's procurement team. Among her new responsibilities will be oversight of the health system's partnership with Zipline, a company that delivers medical supplies directly to patients.

"Intermountain has always been about innovation when it comes to supply chain, and it's one of the reasons we've done well during the pandemic and continue to be industry-recognized," Ms. Corry said. "I am eager to lead our teams as effective drivers of systemic and industry change that will reduce costs and prepare us for future challenges in healthcare."