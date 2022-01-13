Johns Hopkins exec takes on new leadership role with Spectrum Health

Kimberlee Sherbrooke has been appointed senior vice president of medical group operations for Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health West Michigan, effective Feb. 28, 2022.

Ms. Sherbrooke joins the health system from Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, where she served as vice president and COO for the Office of Johns Hopkins Physicians and the executive director of the Clinical Practice Association, a news release shared with Becker's said. 

She previously served as COO for Indiana University Health Physicians and executive director and COO for IU Medical Group Specialty Care in Indianapolis.

