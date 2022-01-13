Memorial Sloan Kettering names chief digital officer

Rémy Evard has joined New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as chief digital officer and head of technology.

He succeeds Claus Jensen, who left the organization in May 2021, a news release said.

"[Mr. Evard] joins MSK at a critical moment in our history as several developments have set the stage for dramatic and far-reaching change in the understanding and treatment of cancer," said Kathryn Martin, COO of Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Mr. Evard most recently served as the chief information and digital officer for Flagship Pioneering, a venture capital firm based in Cambridge, Mass. He previously served as the global CIO at the Novartis Institutes of BioMedical Research and held various leadership roles at Lemont, Ill.-based Argonne National Laboratory, the news release said.