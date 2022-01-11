Second Bartlett Regional exec steps down 4 months after CEO departure

Kevin Benson will resign from his role as CFO of Juneau, Alaska-based Bartlett Regional Hospital on Jan. 28.

A spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement, "Mr. Benson has served as the CFO for over three years, [and] has contributed to the success of many BRH initiatives. We are in the process of getting an interim CFO in place."

Mr. Benson is the second leadership executive to depart Bartlett Regional in four months. Rose Lawhorne, MSN, resigned as CEO on Sept. 18, 2021, after six months in the role.