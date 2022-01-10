Northwell announces new chief quality officer

Peter Silver, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and chief quality officer for Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

He succeeds Mark Jarrett, MD, who will remain as a consultant and senior health adviser after 39 years with the health system, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Silver has spent 35 years with Northwell's department of pediatrics, most recently as medical director of Cohen Children's Medical Center, a role he assumed in 2016. Throughout his tenure, he has led multiple initiatives with the Children's Hospital Association focused on sepsis and bloodstream infection treatments.

In 2019, he was awarded the excellence in healthcare award for quality improvement by the United Hospital Fund, the news release said.

Of Dr. Silver's predecessor, Northwell's CEO Michael Dowling said, "Dr. Jarrett’s invaluable insight and expertise helped prepare and guide our clinical responses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ebola outbreak in 2014, Zika scare in 2015 and 2016, our ongoing flu prevention program and a multitude of other public health crises and quality and safety initiatives. I want to extend my deep gratitude to Dr. Jarrett for his unwavering commitment and dedication."