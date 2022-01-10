NYC Health + Hospitals taps new Harlem CEO

Georges Leconte has been appointed CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, effective Jan. 10.

Mr. Leconte has held several leadership roles with the health system since 1999, most recently as the senior associate executive director for the ancillary services division for the Elmhurst facility, where he led a staff of 600, a news release said.

A licensed respiratory therapist, Mr. Leconte has treated patients alongside clinical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NYC Health + Hospitals comprises 70 patient locations across New York City.