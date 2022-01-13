Former COO returns to HCA Virginia hospital as CEO

Ryan DeWeese is returning to Spotsylvania (Va.) Regional Medical Center as CEO, effective Feb. 14, 2022.

He previously served as COO of the HCA Virginia hospital from January 2018 to April 2020, according to LinkedIn.

Mr. DeWeese has held multiple roles since joining Nashville-based HCA Healthcare in 2011, including as associate administrator for Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., and COO of Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center. He currently holds the title of COO at Ocala (Fla.) Health, a news release shared with Becker's said.