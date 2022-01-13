UPMC names new COO of north central Pennsylvania region

UPMC has appointed Patti Jackson-Gehris COO of the health system's north central Pennsylvania region. She will also serve as president of UPMC Williamsport (Pa.).

Ms. Jackson-Gehris, who will assume her new roles on Feb. 1, has been holding both titles on an interim basis since August 2021, a news release shared with Becker's said.

She has served as the Williamsport facility's vice president of market development and communications since joining the Pittsburgh-based health system in 2015, according to LinkedIn.

From 2007 to 2015, she was the senior director of marketing and business development for Community Health Systems in Coatesville, Pa.