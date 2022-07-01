26 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since June 27:

1. Clyde Wood was named CEO of Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

2. Denyse Bales-Chubb was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.).

3. Daniel Listi is the new CEO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

4. Angela Belmont, DNP, MSN, was named chief nurse executive of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare.

5. Keri Pintozzi is the new CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

6. Donald Zaycosky was named senior vice president and chief legal officer of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic.

7. Selwyn Vickers, MD, was named president and CEO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

8. Anthony Torres, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Dignity Health's Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Ariz.

9. Kathy Tussey, MSN, RN, was named COO of Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Ky.

10. Justin Klamerus, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

11. Lakesha Butler, PharmD, was named associate vice president for inclusion, diversity and health equity and chief diversity officer of Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health.

12. Jim Nowaczyk was named CFO of Napoleon, Ohio-based Henry County Hospital.

13. Ekta Vyas, PhD, was named chief human resources officer of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

14. Lewis Rubinson, MD, PhD, was named senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

15. Tiffany Murdock, MSN, was named CEO of Singing River Health System in Ocean Springs, Miss.

16. Michael Irvin was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

17. Joseph Berumen, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Irving, Texas-based Medical City Las Colinas.

18. David Elgarico was named CEO of MetroWest Medical Center, a health system that includes Framingham (Mass.) Union Hospital and Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Mass.

19. Haley Harrison, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe, Ga.

20. John Bruchhaus, MD, was named chief medical officer of Monroe, La.-based St. Francis Medical Center.

21. Dawn Bulgarella was selected as interim CEO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.

22. Katie Galbraith was named the next president for Wynnewood, Pa.-based Lankenau Medical Center.

23. Raymond Grady was selected as president and CEO of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Ill.) and its South Suburban Chicago Division.

24. Heather Aylward was named chief nursing officer of Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health.

25. Kevin Andryc, DO, was named chief medical officer of UH Conneaut (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center.



26. Cindy Russo, BSN, RN, was named president of Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.