MetroWest Medical Center appoints new CEO

David Elgarico was named CEO of MetroWest Medical Center, a health system that includes Framingham (Mass.) Union Hospital and Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Mass.

Mr. Elgarico most recently served as CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield, Ore., according to a June 29 news release shared with Becker's.

He also has served as COO roles Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's West Houston Medical Center in Houston and HCA's Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas.

MetroWest Medical Center is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.