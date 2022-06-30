UF Health names chief diversity officer

UF Health has named Lakesha Butler, Pharm.D., associate vice president for inclusion, diversity and health equity and chief diversity officer.

Dr. Butler begins her new role with the Gainesville, Fla.-based academic health system Aug. 22. She will collaborate with diversity liaisons in the six health colleges and UF Health's 10 hospitals, and work closely with the university's chief diversity officer.

Dr. Butler comes to UF Health from Southern Illinois University's Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, where she served as a professor of pharmacy practice and director of diversity, equity and inclusion.