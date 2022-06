Kathy Tussey, MSN, RN, was named COO of Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana, Ky.

Ms. Tussey brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a news release.

Most recently, she served as executive director of neuroscience and ambulance services at Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky. She also was executive director of administrative services at Baptist Health.

She began her new role June 27, according to the release.