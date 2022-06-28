Dr. Anthony Torres named CEO of Dignity Health hospital

Anthony Torres, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Dignity Health's Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Ariz.

Dr. Torres brings nearly four decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a June 20 news release.

Most recently, he has served as Yavapai Regional's chief medical officer since 2016. He also was the medical director for Yavapai Regional Medical Group.

Dr. Torres will begin his new role on July 11, according to the release. He takes over the CEO role from John Amos, who announced his retirement in March.