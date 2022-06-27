536-bed Tenet hospital gets new CEO

Daniel Listi is the new CEO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Mr. Listi, who has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, joins 536-bed Delray Medical Center from Tenet's Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala., where he served as CEO for the last four years.

In his new role, Mr. Listi will oversee strategic, clinical and operational activities at Delray Medical Center, which is one of six hospitals included in the Palm Beach Health Network.

"He will build upon the growth and development initiatives already underway at Delray Medical Center," Palm Beach Health Network CEO Maggie Gill said in a June 27 news release. "We look forward to Daniel joining the Palm Beach Health Network and our community."