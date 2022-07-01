University Hospitals names chief medical officer of 2 Ohio hospitals

University Hospitals has selected Kevin Andryc, DO, to serve as chief medical officer of UH Conneaut (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center, the Cleveland-based health system said June 30.

Dr. Andryc stepped into the role June 1, having served as interim CMO since Jan. 1. He also serves as medical director of the emergency department at the two medical centers.

Prior to joining University Hospitals, Dr. Andryc practiced as an emergency medicine physician at Mayfield Heights; Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital; and Kane (Pa.) Community Hospital, now UPMC Kane.



