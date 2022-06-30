UAB names interim health system CEO

Dawn Bulgarella was selected as interim CEO of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.

Ms. Bulgarella will also continue to serve as president of the UAB Health System and CFO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance, according to a June 29 news release. She will step in for Selwyn Vickers, MD, who will become president and CEO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in September. Dr. Vickers serves as senior vice president for medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is also the CEO of the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance.

With the upcoming departure of Dr. Vickers, UAB also announced that Heersink School of Medicine Executive Vice Dean Anupam Agarwal, MD, will serve as interim senior vice president of medicine and interim dean of the medical school for a second time. He will also serve as interim chair of the Health Services Foundation Board.

Reid Jones will continue serving as CEO of UAB Medicine, according to the release.