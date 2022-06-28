Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center names Dr. Selwyn Vickers new president and CEO

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center appointed Selwyn Vickers, MD, its new president and CEO June 27.

Dr. Vickers will transition into the role in September, as Craig Thompson, MD, steps down. He joins the center from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he currently serves as senior vice president for medicine and dean of the Heersink School of Medicine. Dr. Vickers is also the CEO of both the UAB Health System and the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent's Alliance.

"Dr. Vickers is an extraordinary surgeon-scientist with a proven track record of success in leading complex academic medical centers, building innovative academic and research programs, and strengthening clinical care. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a passion for unlocking treatments and cures for cancer," said Scott Stuart, chair of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center boards of trustees and governing trustees. "Dr. Vickers is a charismatic and compassionate leader who is uniquely qualified to shepherd this great organization into the future."