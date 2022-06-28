Denyse Bales-Chubb tapped to lead AdventHealth hospital

Denyse Bales-Chubb was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.).

Ms. Bales-Chubb will also helm the Flagler and St. Johns market in Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Central Florida Division, according to a June 22 news release.

"Denyse has a natural bias for action and throughout her career has demonstrated her ability to grow the markets she's served in," AdventHealth President and CEO Terry Shaw said in the release. "These qualities, coupled with her commitment to our mission, will serve her well as AdventHealth continues to advance the delivery of faith-based, whole-person care to communities we serve."

Ms. Bales-Chubb is a veteran of AdventHealth. She previously served as president and CEO of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel (Fla.) and, more recently, as president and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa (Fla.).