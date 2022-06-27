Donald Zaycosky appointed Guthrie Clinic's 1st chief legal officer

The Guthrie Clinic appointed Donald Zaycosky as its first senior vice president, chief legal officer, according to a press release sent to Becker's on June 24. He will start June 30.

In the role, Mr. Zaycosky will report to Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie's president and chief executive officer and serve on the organization's senior leadership team.

"I am especially grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Guthrie's mission during this transformative period," Mr. Zaycosky said in the press release. "I am committed to safeguarding Guthrie and its caregivers, while maximizing opportunities to provide optimal patient care. I look forward to supporting and collaborating with the accomplished leadership team as we move forward."

Mr. Zaycosky was previously general counsel at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health since 2013, where he provided legal counsel to the fully integrated healthcare organization. Prior to that, he was the senior counsel for York Legal Group, a nationwide healthcare boutique practice that represents healthcare providers, organizations and state governments. Before York, he was an associate with Dilworth Paxson and oversaw healthcare and life sciences transactions, litigation and regulatory compliance.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., and his juris doctor degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he also earned a certificate of advanced study in healthcare law.