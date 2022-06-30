St. Francis Medical Center taps Dr. John Bruchhaus as chief medical officer

Monroe, La.-based St. Francis Medical Center named John Bruchhaus, MD, its new chief medical officer effective July 5, The Ouachita Citizen reported June 29.

Dr. Bruchhaus is bringing more than 22 years of experience to the role, nearly 18 of which have been spent at St. Francis Medical Center. He also will serve as president and chairman of the St. Francis Medical Group board.

"Dr. Bruchhaus is well-respected for both his leadership and clinical skills at St. Francis Medical Center as well as within the medical community in Northeast Louisiana," said Thomas Gullatt, MD, president of St. Francis Medical Center. "He was instrumental in having the St. Francis team prepared during the initial surges of COVID-19 and because of his expertise, we remain in a state of readiness through his service on the FMOLHS COVID-19 task force. I look forward to him joining the executive team in his new role as CMO."