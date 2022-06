Ekta Vyas, PhD, was named chief human resources officer of Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC.

Most recently, Dr. Vyas has served as deputy chief human resources officer at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health, according to a June 28 news release. She also previously held roles with Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children's Health.

Dr. Vyas will begin her new role July 11, the release said.