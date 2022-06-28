RWJ University Hospital names Dr. Lewis Rubinson chief medical officer

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has tapped Lewis Rubinson, MD, PhD, to serve as senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer, the New Brunswick, N.J.-based hospital said June 28.

In his role as CMO, Dr. Rubinson will oversee nearly 2,000 physicians and advanced practice providers affiliated with the 614-bed academic medical center, which is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

Dr. Rubinson has more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as CMO of Atlantic Health System's Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. 

