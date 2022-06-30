Katie Galbraith named new president for Lankenau Medical Center

Katie Galbraith, current president of Durham, N.C.-based Duke Regional Hospital, has been named the next president for Wynnewood, Pa.-based Lankenau Medical Center.

"Katie's acumen and accomplishments in safety, quality, equity and performance metrics in care delivery and patient access will be assets that will help our System continue along its outstanding trajectory," Jack Lynch, president and CEO of Main Line Health, said in a June 30 press release.

Her successes at Duke Regional Hospital included oversight on a $102.4 million expansion for the hospital's behavioral health center and emergency department expansion. She has been with the hospital since 2001 and was named president in 2014.

Ms. Galbraith will succeed current Lankenau Medical Center President Phillip D. Robinson, who will retire in September.

Lankenau Medical Center is one of the largest hospitals within Main Line Health. The center was named among the top 10 hospitals in Pennsylvania and top five in the Philadelphia metro area in U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals 2019-20.