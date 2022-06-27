McLaren names Dr. Justin Klamerus chief medical officer

McLaren Health Care has selected Justin Klamerus, MD, as its next executive vice president and chief medical officer, the Grand Blanc, Mich.-based health system said June 27.

Dr. Klamerus, an oncologist, most recently served as president of the Karmanos Cancer Hospital & Network, which is a subsidiary of McLaren. He first joined McLaren in 2009 as program director of cancer services at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey and became executive vice president and chief quality officer of the Karmanos Cancer Institute in 2014 upon McLaren's acquisition of the organization. He was named president in 2017.

Dr. Klamerus succeeds Michael McKenna, MD, who died May 9 at age 69. Dr. McKenna joined McLaren in 2013 as the system's first CMO.