CHS hospital in Indiana gets new CEO

Clyde Wood has been named CEO of Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., effective July 25. The 396-bed hospital is part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

Mr. Wood previously served as market CEO for Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C. In that role, he was also responsible for leading Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C.



"Wood brings exceptionally strong leadership skills and strategic vision to his new role," Scott Teffeteller, market CEO of Lutheran Health Network, said in a June 30 news release. "I anticipate that he will work well with his colleagues across Lutheran Health Network to positively impact the care and services we provide."