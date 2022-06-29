Former ProMedica director named CFO of Ohio hospital

Jim Nowaczyk was named the new CFO at Napoleon, Ohio-based Henry County Hospital, The Crescent-News reported on June 28

Prior to joining Henry County Hospital, Nowaczyk worked as the director of financial services for ProMedica Health System. He also has experience in managed care, revenue cycle consulting and the clinical side of the healthcare industry.

Henry County Hospital CEO Kristi Barnd told The Crescent-News that financial stability is one of the key pieces that allow the hospital to deliver high-quality care to the local community.

"Jim brings a wealth of experience to the CFO position, and we are grateful to have his knowledge and expertise to guide us as we work to achieve HCH’s financial goals," Barnd said.