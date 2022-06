Raymond Grady was selected as president and CEO of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields (Ill.) and its South Suburban Chicago Division.

Mr. Grady will also join Franciscan Alliance's senior leadership team that advises and guides Franciscan Alliance's 12-hospital healthcare ministry, according to a June 29 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, Mr. Grady served as senior adviser with Juniper Advisory in Chicago.

He will begin his new responsibilities July 18, according to the release.