23 CFO moves in May

Allina Health and University of Pennsylvania Health System were among the hospitals and health systems that tapped new CFOs in May.

Here are the 23 CFO moves that Becker's reported on in May:

1. William Rodrigues was named CFO of Saint Clare's Health, part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, effective April 29.

2. Nikki Hutchinson was named CFO of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health's Lima (Ohio) market May 20. Ms. Hutchinson succeeded Tim Rieger, who will retire July 12.

3. Greg McCulloch was promoted to president of Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.) after serving as the hospital's CFO since 2014.

4. Colleen Blye added chief business officer to her executive vice president and CFO title at New York City-based Montefiore Health System.

5. Portland-based MaineHealth CFO Albert Swallow III shared plans to retire in early 2025.

6. Minneapolis-based Allina Health tapped Doug Watson as CFO. Mr. Watson served as the system's interim finance executive since January.

7. Stella Chen was appointed associate CFO of Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai.

8. Brett Esrock, executive vice president, CFO and COO of Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First, left the organization after an external candidate for the CEO role was hired.

9. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health named Ty Renbarger CFO, effective June 3. Mr. Renbarger will replace Jeanne' Wickens, who is retiring after serving as the health system's CFO for eight years.

10. Albuquerque-based Lovelace Health System tapped George Wiley as CFO of Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque and Heart Hospital of New Mexico, part of Lovelace Medical Center, effective May 28.

11. Joana Weiss was appointed CFO and executive vice president of Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center.

12. Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System named Julia Puchtler CFO, effective July 1. Ms. Puchtler will succeed CFO Keith Kasper, who will become chief administrative officer for the health system.

13. Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare appointed Mark Steward as associate CFO of health system operational finance.

14. Sonia Baughman was tapped as CFO of Las Vegas-based MountainView Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

15. Benjamin Baggi was named assistant CFO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas).

16. Steven Ciampa was appointed permanent CFO of Los Angeles-based MLK Community Hospital.

17. Kinston, N.C.-based UNC Health Lenoir tapped Bharadwaj "Brad" Mantha as vice president and CFO, effective June 10.

18. Jim Juneau, CFO of Opelousas (La.) General Health System, was promoted to executive vice president of business strategy and finance.

19. Chicago-based CommonSpirit's California Central Coast market named Jeff Daneff CFO.

20. Ernest Borjas was appointed assistant CFO of AllianceHealth Durant (Okla.) and AllianceHealth Madill (Okla.), both part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

21. Keene, N.H.-based Cheshire Medical Center CFO Dan Gross retired.

22. Craig McDonald was appointed vice president and CFO of Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center. Mr. McDonald will assume the role in June and replace current CFO and vice president Doug Dickerson, who is retiring.

23. Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District tapped Kayla Chamberlain CFO on May 1.