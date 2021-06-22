21 hospital, health system executive resignations in 2021

The following hospital and health system executive resignations were reported in 2021.

1. Anosh Ahmed, MD, COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago, resigned amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations by the 122-bed safety-net facility.

2. Dale Alward resigned as CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

3. Jim Atty resigned as CEO of Waverly (Iowa) Health Center.

4. Bryan Bateman resigned as CEO of Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

5. Charlie Button, CEO of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa, resigned.

6. Moody Chisholm resigned as president and CEO of Tyler-based UT Health East Texas.

7.Gary Conner resigned as executive vice president and CFO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

8. Joe DeSchryver resigned as CEO of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, Calif.

9. Sam Ellard resigned as CEO of Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La.

10. Hyung Kim, MD, resigned as president of Mercy Health Saint Mary's in Grand Rapids, Mich.

11. G.E. Ghali, MD, DDS, stepped down from his roles as chancellor and department chair at LSU Health Shreveport (La.).

12. Rick Goins resigned as CEO of Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Ill.

13. Steve Loveless left his position as president of Billings, Mont.-based St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana at the end of April.

14. Finny Mathew resigned as chief hospital executive of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Okla.

15. Brett McClung resigned as president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

16. Andrew Mueller, MD, resigned as CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health.

17. Brian Roland, CEO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, resigned.

18. Susan Sandberg, RN, resigned as CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

19. Hal Smith resigned as CEO of Whiting Forensic Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Middletown, Conn.

20. Anthony Sudduth resigned as CEO of Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System.

21. Daryl Tol resigned as president and CEO of AdventHealth's Central Florida division.