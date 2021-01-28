Oklahoma chief hospital executive resigns

Finny Mathew has resigned as chief hospital executive of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Okla., to accept a role leading Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, the Enid News & Eagle reported.

Mr. Mathew will leave Bass Baptist in February.

"It is with conflicting emotions I share the resignation of Finny Mathew," Chris Hammes, COO of Oklahoma City-based Integris Health, said in a news release sent to the News & Eagle. "Finny is a respected and proven leader, and Integris Health is very appreciative of his numerous achievements at Integris Bass over the last three years."

Mr. Mathew joined Integris Health in 2006 as an administrative resident and later served as director of operations for Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He served as CEO of Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ill., before leading Bass Baptist.

He said he is leaving Enid and Integris Health because he and his wife want to be closer to family, according to the News & Eagle.

Kenna Wilson, RN, chief nursing officer of Bass Baptist, has been tapped as interim chief hospital executive.

