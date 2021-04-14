President of St. Vincent Healthcare, SCL Health Montana leaving role

Steve Loveless is leaving his position as president of Billings, Mont.-based St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana at the end of April, according to a health system statement.

Health system officials said Mr. Loveless plans to "become an executive coach to support and grow business leaders in their roles."

"We are very appreciative of Steve's many talents and contributions to moving the Montana region to a region-based operating model," Mark Korth, SCL Health's COO of hospital operations, said in an April 13 news release. "Steve has also done tremendous work improving quality and safety outcomes across the region and in earning and maintaining third-party recognition and accolades for all of our Montana care sites."

Mr. Loveless joined SCL Health Montana in 2012 and became president of St. Vincent Healthcare in 2014, after serving as acting president. He also previously was COO of St. Vincent Healthcare.

Michael Skehan, current COO of SCL Health Montana, has been chosen as interim president.

SCL Health Montana and St. Vincent Healthcare are part of Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health.

