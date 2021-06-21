LSU Health Shreveport chancellor resigns

G.E. Ghali, MD, DDS, has stepped down from his roles as chancellor and department chair at LSU Health Shreveport (La.), according to the Shreveport Times.

Dr. Ghali resigned June 17, attributing the move to a desire to spend more time with family and more focused time with his patients and residents/students.

"For nearly three decades, I have placed our university first, often taking precious time away from my young children and wife. Every decision I have made as chancellor over the past five plus years was made with the best interest of my LSUHS family," he wrote in a letter to Louisiana State University leadership, according to the Times. "This personal decision to step down is no different and does not detract from my love for LSUHS, its employees, staff, students and faculty, but rather it places the needs of my family first."

In an email to the LSU community, cited by the newspaper, LSU President Tom Galligan wrote: "Dr. Ghali has informed me that he would like to step down as chancellor and department chair, effective immediately, and return to the faculty. I would like to thank him for his service as chancellor and fully understand his desire to spend more time with his family."

Dr. Ghali was appointed chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport and dean of the medical school in 2016. His resignation comes after he was placed on administrative leave in April amid an outside investigation into Title VII complaints alleging discrimination, harassment and retaliation. He said his work was restricted to clinical, surgical and teaching duties at an off-campus site during his leave, and he was reinstated as chancellor this month after the investigation concluded.

Dr. Ghali maintained in his June 17 letter that the allegations against him were "unfounded and absolutely untrue."

Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, who represents four women who filed the complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Dr. Ghali, told the Times the resignation was "clearly a step in the right direction.''

David Lewis, MD, who was serving as acting chancellor, will serve as interim chancellor.

Read the full Times report here.