UPMC, NYU Langone, Stanford: 34 innovation projects from the past month

From an artificial intelligence-powered "mission control center" to a Theranos-like test to several more hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have been busy investing in innovation projects and pursuing innovation partnerships.

Here are 34 innovation projects Becker's has reported on since Jan. 17:

1. The Wharton-Penn Medicine Fund for Health, a venture between Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and the Wharton Environmental, Social and Governance Initiative, invested Feb. 13 in Twentyeight Health, a digital health startup aiming to improve the reproductive health of women from underserved communities.

2. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare is rolling out a 3D mammography van to expand breast cancer screenings with the latest standard of technology.

3. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises, GV (formerly Google Ventures), and Gates Frontier participated in the $51 million expansion series B financing round Feb. 13 for drug discovery company Cerevance.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched an accelerator Feb. 13 to help promising healthcare startups come to market.

5. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has been using a variety of digital tools to care for surgical patients remotely.

6. Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare partnered Feb. 14 with telehealth company Caregility to launch a virtual nursing program at its Stafford (Va.) Hospital.

7. UC San Diego Health received a $22 million gift Feb. 8 to create an artificial intelligence-powered "mission control center."

8. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System expanded its partnership with virtual reality communication technology developer Moth+Flame on Feb. 8 to give clinicians VR emotional intelligence training.

9. RightMove, a virtual physical therapy company that spun out of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery, named former Walmart Health leader Marcus Osborne as CEO on Feb. 6.

10. Predictive analytics used by care coordinators has helped prevent hospital readmissions at Corewell Health, which is dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., a new study found.

11. University of Miami Health System partnered Feb. 2 with artificial intelligence company Darvis to streamline its supply chain operations.

12. St. Joseph Medical Center, part of Tacoma-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, started a new at-home care program Feb. 2 through a partnership with home care company Contessa.

13. Minneapolis-based Allina Health joined the Guardian Research Network, which focuses on advancing research in precision medicine, on Feb. 2.

14. Hybrid primary care company One Medical opened a second Miami location Feb. 1 as part of an affiliation with University of Miami Health System.

15. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Cigna Ventures participated in a $34 million funding round Jan. 31 for NOCD, a company that offers virtual treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

16. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic entered into a know-how and stock purchase agreement Jan. 31 with digital health company Xsensio to develop wearables for critical care.

17. UPMC Enterprises joined in a $50 million series D financing round Jan. 31 for Clearsense, a healthcare analytics and data company.

18. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare partnered Jan. 31 with venture builder High Alpha Innovation and Alpine Health Systems to launch an AI-based discharge platform that can identify patients who may be at risk of longer hospital stays.

19. Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services partnered Jan. 31 with Accenture to utilize UKG Dimensions, an artificial intelligence-powered workforce management tool, across its network of 30 hospitals.

20. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed launched an artificial intelligence-powered workflow automation system Jan. 31 through a partnership with Xsolis.

21. New York City-based NYU Langone Health picked up an equity stake Jan. 30 in 3D digital surgery company Medical iSight as part of a development deal.

22. Newark, Ohio-based Licking Memorial Health Systems partnered Jan. 30 with InVita Healthcare Technologies and Lifeline of Ohio to launch a platform that can help identify potential organ, tissue and eye donors.

23. Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, backed Hume AI, a startup aiming to detect emotions using artificial intelligence, in a January $12.7 million funding round for the company.

24. UPMC Enterprises backed health data company Smile Digital Health in a $30 million series B financing round Jan. 26.

25. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System teamed up Jan. 24 with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers.

27. Orlando (Fla.) Health entered into an agreement Jan. 23 with global technology-enabled care delivery provider Biofourmis to use its tools to power its hospital-at-home program.

28. Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health Children's Hospital is offering its patient's a chance to tour the South Carolina Aquarium through a robot they can control without leaving their hospital bed.

29. Cleveland-based University Hospitals Ventures — through its Healthcare Collaboration Fund with venture capital nonprofit JumpStart Inc. — Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield invested in pediatric health tech startup Xploro in January.

30. Researchers at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine have developed a Theranos-like test that screens for health measures using a single drop of blood.

31. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital rolled out two new mobile health units Jan. 20 to conduct physicals, screenings and immunizations for community members and employers.

32. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health launched a new program Jan. 17 that provides at-home hospital-level care to patients with acute care needs.

33. Ascension Ventures, the venture capital arm of St. Louis-based Ascension, invested in hospitality technology company HotelRunner as part of a $6.5 million series A funding round Jan 17.

34. Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings partnered Jan. 11 with in-home and value-based care company Signify Health on a population health initiative.