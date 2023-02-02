Kaiser, Cigna invest in $34M round for virtual OCD therapy platform

Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Cigna Ventures participated in a $34 million funding round for NOCD, a company that offers virtual treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The company delivers virtual-first exposure and response prevention therapy, with face-to-face video visits with NOCD therapists and support in between sessions from peers and self-help tools. NOCD works with comedian Howie Mandel on its #KnowOCD campaign.

Cigna led the Jan. 31 round with venture capital firm 7wireVentures. Kaiser Permanente Ventures, the venture arm of the Oakland, Calif.-based health system, took part as an existing investor.