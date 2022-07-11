Top 25 women leaders in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report

Digital health and health tech companies, many of them led by women, have been busy getting huge venture capital investments and aiming to disrupt the healthcare industry.
Here are the top 25 women leaders in consumer health tech for 2022, according to market researcher Healthcare Technology Report:
1. Jennifer Meyer
Company: DispatchHealth
Title: Chief Development Officer
2. Claudia Huapaya
Company: Calibrate
Title: COO
3. Sarah Griffis
Company: Cerebral
Title: Head of Engineering
4. Renee George
Company: Strive Health
Title: Senior Vice President, Market Operations
5. Shelley Stormo
Company: PharmaCann
Title: Vice President of Retail Operations
6. Rita Razalan
Company: Tend
Title: Vice President of Growth
7. Jenna Carl, PhD
Company: Big Health
Title: Chief Medical Officer
8. Sabrina Baum Low
Company: NOCD
Title: General Counsel and Head of People Operations
9. Tiffanie Ong, PhD
Company: Naluri
Title: Chief Product Officer
10. Michelle Wong
Company: Active Wellness
Title: COO
11. Emily Olsen
Company: DotCom Therapy
Title: Chief Experience Officer
12. Inna Yaskin, DO
Company: Health Gorilla
Title: Chief Medical Information Officer
13. Akshara Reddy
Company: Vori Health
Title: Chief Strategy Officer
14. Kara Cannon
Company: Enzo Biochem
Title: COO
15. Dessa Williams
Company: Enlace Health
Title: Senior Vice President of Operations
16. Carolyn Williams
Company: Cured
Title: Vice President of Customer Delivery
17. Alecia Pritchett
Company: ixlayer
Title: Head of Corporate Strategy
18. Holly Rus
Company: SleepScore Labs
Title: Head of Scientific Research
19. Jill Schiaparelli
Company: Avation Medical
Title: CEO and Member of the Board
20. Jennifer Brooks
Company: GOLO LLC
Title: Co-founder and President
21. Florencia Halperin, MD
Company: Form Health
Title: Chief Medical Officer
22. Jean Balgrosky
Company: MD Revolution
Title: CIO
23. Linda Lee, DrPH
Company: UV Angel
Title: Chief Medical Affairs and Science Officer
24. Zara Smith
Company: ADHD Online
Title: Vice President of Product
25. Lauren McConnell (tie)
Company: Hey Jane
Title: Head of Operations
25. Beth Husted (tie)
Company: Katalyst
Title: Director of Quality Systems