Top 25 women leaders in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report

Digital health and health tech companies, many of them led by women, have been busy getting huge venture capital investments and aiming to disrupt the healthcare industry.

Here are the top 25 women leaders in consumer health tech for 2022, according to market researcher Healthcare Technology Report:

1. Jennifer Meyer

Company: DispatchHealth

Title: Chief Development Officer

2. Claudia Huapaya

Company: Calibrate

Title: COO

3. Sarah Griffis

Company: Cerebral

Title: Head of Engineering

4. Renee George

Company: Strive Health

Title: Senior Vice President, Market Operations

5. Shelley Stormo

Company: PharmaCann

Title: Vice President of Retail Operations

6. Rita Razalan

Company: Tend

Title: Vice President of Growth

7. Jenna Carl, PhD

Company: Big Health

Title: Chief Medical Officer

8. Sabrina Baum Low

Company: NOCD

Title: General Counsel and Head of People Operations

9. Tiffanie Ong, PhD

Company: Naluri

Title: Chief Product Officer

10. Michelle Wong

Company: Active Wellness

Title: COO

11. Emily Olsen

Company: DotCom Therapy

Title: Chief Experience Officer

12. Inna Yaskin, DO

Company: Health Gorilla

Title: Chief Medical Information Officer

13. Akshara Reddy

Company: Vori Health

Title: Chief Strategy Officer

14. Kara Cannon

Company: Enzo Biochem

Title: COO

15. Dessa Williams

Company: Enlace Health

Title: Senior Vice President of Operations

16. Carolyn Williams

Company: Cured

Title: Vice President of Customer Delivery

17. Alecia Pritchett

Company: ixlayer

Title: Head of Corporate Strategy

18. Holly Rus

Company: SleepScore Labs

Title: Head of Scientific Research

19. Jill Schiaparelli

Company: Avation Medical

Title: CEO and Member of the Board

20. Jennifer Brooks

Company: GOLO LLC

Title: Co-founder and President

21. Florencia Halperin, MD

Company: Form Health

Title: Chief Medical Officer

22. Jean Balgrosky

Company: MD Revolution

Title: CIO

23. Linda Lee, DrPH

Company: UV Angel

Title: Chief Medical Affairs and Science Officer

24. Zara Smith

Company: ADHD Online

Title: Vice President of Product

25. Lauren McConnell (tie)

Company: Hey Jane

Title: Head of Operations

25. Beth Husted (tie)

Company: Katalyst

Title: Director of Quality Systems