14 recent digital health investments

Despite a wavering market for tech companies and investors, funders continue to pour money into promising digital health firms.

Here are 14 of those investments reported by Becker's since June 3:

1. Cleveland Clinic led a $33 million funding round June 27 for med-tech spinoff Centerline Biomedical.

2. Nomad Health, a digital healthcare staffing company, raised $105 million June 27 as it expands to other specialties to address the medical workforce shortage.

3. Medallion, a tech startup that helps healthcare providers manage their clinician operations, raised $35 million June 23 in a series C funding round co-led by GV, Alphabet's venture capital arm.

4. Revenue cycle management startup Rivet landed $20.5 million June 21 as it seeks to expand its team and software platform.

5. Aidoc, a company that uses artificial intelligence to expedite medical care, secured $110 million in series D funding June 16 to advance its data-driven tools.

6. Sesame, a direct-pay digital healthcare marketplace, raised $27 million in series B funding June 14 led by GV, Alphabet's venture capital arm.

7. Proscia, a company that uses artificial intelligence to treat and research cancer, raised $37 million in series C funding June 14.

8. Tech-powered pharmacy benefit startup Capital Rx closed on $106 million in series C funding June 13 as it aims to expand its efforts to better coordinate prescribing.

9. Online healthcare supplier and 1-year-old company Bttn clinched a $20 million series A funding round June 13 with the help of existing investor Fuse.

10. H1, a big data startup focused on healthcare, secured a series C extension June 9, bringing the total for the funding round to $123 million.

11. Artificial intelligence healthcare startup Owkin received an $80 million investment June 8 to collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb on designing clinical trials, starting with cardiovascular disease.

12. Bicycle Health secured a $50 million investment June 7 to expand its virtual treatment offerings for opioid addiction.

13. Value-based care company Aledade landed $123 million in funding June 6 to expand its tech-driven ACO services.

14. EnsoData, an artificial intelligence healthcare company that analyzes sleep data to diagnose conditions such as sleep apnea, received a $20 million investment June 3 to expand.