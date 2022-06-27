Digital platform for temporary healthcare workers lands $105M

Nomad Health, a digital healthcare staffing company, raised $105 million June 27 as it expands to other specialties to address the medical workforce shortage.

Founded in 2015, the firm previously specialized in travel nurses but now plans to serve other health professionals, including lab technicians, physical therapists and ultrasound techs.

"In the past year, Nomad has experienced tremendous growth in a category we pioneered — connecting temporary healthcare workers to hospitals and healthcare systems seamlessly through technology," said Alexi Gharib Nazem, MD, CEO and co-founder of Nomad Health, in a company news release.

The investment round was led by HealthQuest Capital and brings Nomad Health's total funding to more than $200 million. The company said its user base comprises more than 250,000 providers who have submitted more than half a million applications through the platform.

Nomad Health is "uniquely positioned to leverage technology in a way that improves the user experience, generates insights to improve the recruiting and placement process and drives down costs," stated Garheng Kong, MD, PhD, founder and managing partner of HealthQuest Capital, a growth capital firm focused on healthcare innovation. Dr. Kong has joined the board of Nomad Health.