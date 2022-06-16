AI healthcare company Aidoc lands $110M

Aidoc, a company that uses artificial intelligence to expedite medical care, secured $110 million in series D funding June 16 to advance its data-driven tools.

Aidoc's care platform has 15 FDA-cleared clinical solutions to analyze imaging data, allowing radiologists and other healthcare providers to triage diagnosis and treatment. The company also offers a care coordination application and says its programs can help address healthcare workforce shortages and burnout.

"We are building the kind of breadth and depth in AI that is allowing hospitals to fundamentally change the way they do business and provide the solutions needed to successfully compete during these challenging times," Aidoc CEO Elad Walach said in a company news release.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Aidoc has landed $250 million in funding to date. The investment round was co-led by TCV and Alpha Intelligence Capital.

As Becker's reported, Aidoc has partnered this year with Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.) and WellSpan York (Pa.) Hospital.