29 physician specialties ranked by 2021 burnout rates

Emergency medicine physicians have the highest rates of burnout among all physician specialties, according to a Medscape's 2022 Physician Burnout and Depression report.
More than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties were surveyed between June 29 and Sept. 26, 2021. Across all specialties, 47 percent reported feeling burned out last year.
Here's how each specialty stacked up:
Note: This list includes ties.
1. Emergency medicine — 60 percent of physicians reported burnout
2. Critical care — 56 percent
3. Obstetrics and gynecology — 44 percent
4. Infectious diseases — 51 percent
Family medicine — 51 percent
5. Physical medicine and rehabilitation — 50 percent
Diabetes and endocrinology — 50 percent
6. Radiology — 49 percent
7. Pediatrics — 49 percent
8. Pulmonary medicine — 48 percent
Gastroenterology — 48 percent
Internal medicine — 48 percent
Urology — 48 percent
9. Anesthesiology — 47 percent
10. Rheumatology — 46 percent
Neurology — 46 percent
11. General surgery — 44 percent
12. Cardiology — 42 percent
Allergy and immunology — 42 percent
13. Nephrology — 40 percent
Plastic Surgery — 40 percent
Ophthalmology — 40 percent
14. Psychiatry — 38 percent
15. Otolaryngology — 37 percent
Orthopedics — 37 percent
16. Oncology — 36 percent
17. Pathology — 35 percent
18. Dermatology — 33 percent
19. Public health and preventive medicine — 26 percent