5 AI tool developments by Mayo, UF Health and more

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
From tools that flag abnormalities to those that can detect breast cancer, hospitals and health systems are developing innovative ways to diagnose, treat and care for patients using artificial intelligence.
Here are five recent AI tools being adopted by hospitals and healthcare systems as reported by Becker's.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic inked a deal with Pramana, an artificial intelligence health tech company, to digitize 5 million of Mayo's clinical pathology slides.
- Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine built its own artificial intelligence program that identified a daily average of 68 incidental findings among diagnostic images.
- Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare partnered with an AI cancer diagnostics company to detect and grade different types of breast cancers.
- WellSpan York (Pa.) Hospital implemented Aidoc's AI technology, which analyzes patient images, to help notify radiologists of abnormal findings in diagnostic reports.
- UF Health developed an AI medical chatbot in collaboration with NVIDIA, that will be able to understand conversational language and medical terminology. It has yet to be released.