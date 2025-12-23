Mayo Clinic advances 3D modeling for surgical prep

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic performs among the most virtually planned surgeries in the world through its development of 3D modeling.

The Anatomic Modeling Unit at Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic in Florida uses 3D printing to support physician preparation in more than 25 clinical specialties.

“When a doctor holds a patient’s 3D-printed heart in their hands, it helps them truly understand their patient’s care,” said Carleigh Eagle, lead engineer at Mayo’s Anatomic Modeling Unit, in a Dec. 22 news release.

The unit is now the largest additive manufacturing hub at Mayo Clinic’s Florida location, and facilitates one of the highest volumes of virtually prepped scapula reconstruction procedures globally, including a “green stick” scapula bending simulation to model bone adjustments prior to surgery.