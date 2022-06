Online healthcare supplier and 1-year-old company Bttn clinched a $20 million series A funding round with the help of existing investor Fuse.

Tiger Global led the Seattle-based company's funding round, which has access to 2.5 million medical supplies, a June 13 press release said. The investment brings the company's valuation to $110 million.

Some of Bttn's most popular items include KN95 masks, isolation gowns, medical respirators, latex gloves and IV solution bags, according to its website.