Owens & Minor rebrands after $375M sale

Owens & Minor has rebranded as Accendra Health following the $375 million sale of its healthcare services and products division to a private equity firm.

The Richmond, Va.-based healthcare supply company completed the sale and name change Dec. 31, according to a news release. Owens & Minor said the change reflects a focus toward home-based care for patients with chronic conditions.

The sale to Platinum Equity included the divested division and the Owens & Minor brand name.

Accendra Health now operates as a standalone home-based care company and continues to run its Apria and Byram Healthcare brands. It began trading Jan. 2 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Owens & Minor has been in operation since 1882, according to its website. The company retains a 5% stake in the divested division and preserved more than $150 million in tax attributes.