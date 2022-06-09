Healthcare data startup H1 nets $123M in funding round

H1, a big data startup focused on healthcare, has secured a series C extension, bringing the total for the funding round to $123 million.

The New York City-based company has created a massive directory of healthcare providers to help biotech companies connect with them for clinical trials and educate them about new treatments.

"We see a critical need for H1's global healthcare network, especially when it comes to improving diversity in clinical trials and improving healthcare equity," Chase Williams of funder Goldman Sachs said in a June 9 H1 news release.

The startup is valued at $773 million. Other funders have included Altimeter Capital and Menlo Ventures.

"In a time of volatile markets when many are struggling to secure funding, this extension is a vote of confidence in our ability to advance our mission," H1 co-founder and CEO Ariel Katz said. "Our platform has enabled our 200-plus clients to gain greater insights and get groundbreaking treatments and therapies to patients around the world efficiently."