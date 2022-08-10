Kaiser Permanente Ventures: Key things to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has a venture capital arm that has invested in and supported more than 65 companies in the last 20 years.

Kaiser Permanente Ventures uses insights from leaders in its health system to drive investments to improve healthcare.

More things to know about Kaiser Permanente Ventures:

When it was founded:

1997

Size:

It has more than $500 million under management.

Key companies in its portfolio:

Top executives:

Chris Stenzel, executive managing director, is the national vice president of business development and innovation for Kaiser Permanente’s national health plan. He has been with the health system for three decades.

Artie Southam, MD, executive managing director, is executive vice president of health plan operations and chief growth officer for Kaiser Permanente. He joined the health system in 2001.

Chris Grant, executive managing director, is COO and executive vice president of Kaiser Permanente. He joined the health system in 1995.

Noteworthy news about portfolio companies: